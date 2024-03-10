  1. Sri Lankan Navy detain seven fishermen of Jagathapattinum for trespassing.
  2. Three arrested for hunting and trading Toda buffaloes for their meat in the Nilgiris.
  3. CPI Leader Mutharasan press meet on Sunday..
  4. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan to participate in functions in Namakkal district and address the media today.
  5. A teenaged boy and a girl were found dead in Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Police said their parents had objected to the relationship.
  6. Annual festival of Ponmar-Shankar festival begins at Veerappur.
  7. UT Matters - PWD plans web-based software system for online payment of water and sewerage charges.
  8. Three-year-old boy drowns in a small canal in Adhanur village.