- Sri Lankan Navy detain seven fishermen of Jagathapattinum for trespassing.
- Three arrested for hunting and trading Toda buffaloes for their meat in the Nilgiris.
- CPI Leader Mutharasan press meet on Sunday..
- Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan to participate in functions in Namakkal district and address the media today.
- A teenaged boy and a girl were found dead in Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Police said their parents had objected to the relationship.
- Annual festival of Ponmar-Shankar festival begins at Veerappur.
- UT Matters - PWD plans web-based software system for online payment of water and sewerage charges.
- Three-year-old boy drowns in a small canal in Adhanur village.
