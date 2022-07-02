Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 2, 2022.

1. NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to meet leaders of AIADMK — both EPS and OPS — and BJP in Chennai.

2. Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate new projects and distribute welfare assistance in Karur.

3. NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to meet Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers, AINRC and BJP legislators as part of her campaign today.

4. DGP to chair review meeting in Tirunelveli with 4 SPs, DIG, CoP

5. Chennai Corporation proposes to develop rope car for tourism promotion along Marina beach.

6. As part of the launch of revised swachh certification protocols for Open Defecation Free City, Chennai Corporation to to initiate various measures