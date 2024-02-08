Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 8, 2024
February 08, 2024 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST
Fishermen venture out for fishing in mechanised boats in Rameswaram. File photo
| Photo Credit: The Hindu
-
19 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by Sri Lankan navy personnel on charges of poaching and taken in custody, two boats impounded.
-
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the Election Commission of India reply to a petition filed by Madurai Medical College students seeking a direction to the authorities not to use the college as a counting centre in the upcoming and future elections
-
T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to attend horticultural growers conference in Theni district organised by the NGOs
-
IIT - M to launch pravartak courses in affiliated colleges of MSU
-
Coimbatore city police detained a man who duped several persons by posing as cybercell official under the Goondas Act
-
Cyber Crime Police issues an advisory on fake trading apps
-
Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to participate in the Agri summit organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Perambulur
-
Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru to take inaugurate various completed projects in Tiruchi
-
Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy press meet
