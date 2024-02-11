Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, February 11, 2024
February 11, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda.
BJP president J. P. Nadda to address public meeting in Chennai.
A leopard was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Pandalur, in the same area where another was captured after it killed two people in December and January.
First transgender TTE of Southern Railway posted in Dindigul.
DMK to lead a demonstration in Rameswaram condemning the Union government for its ineffective handling of the fishermen issue. Party leader R. S. Bharathi to address.
The Forest Department has started works to prevent forest fires in the Coimbatore Forest Division.
Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate Pilloor III drinking water supply project in Coimbatore.
Construction of the new bus terminal at Srirangam begins.
The Thanjavur - Chennai - Thanjavur Uzhavan Expresses adjudged the best maintained train of Tiruchi Division. Tiruchi Division bags shields in eight departments for their best performance in Southern Railway zone.
Pondicherry University inks MoU with Indian Institute of Public Administration for academic collaboration.
