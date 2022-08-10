Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Madras High Court.

The Madras High Court.

1. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the Sattankulam custodial deaths case today.

2. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions expects around 2.15 lakh seats to be brought under single window counselling

3. A Chola era Buhddha stolen from Arapakkam is now stuck in US without any claim from state police.

4. Fish cultivation in Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai begins for the season with over six lakh fish are being left into the water


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2022 9:06:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/top-tamil-nadu-news-developments-on-august-10-2022/article65752658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR