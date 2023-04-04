  1. Kalakshetra board announces formation of inquiry committee, says action taken against staff members.
  2. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to inaugurate Y20 summit in Auroville.
  3. Securing a cyber security firm has found that several portals and sites of the Tamil Nadu government are vulnerable to attacks and have been attacked by phishers.
  4. Chennai Corporation to start land acquisition for Valluvar Kottam Bridge.
  5. IIM-Tiruchi Director press meet.
  6. Shrimp farmers, hatchery owners seek early amendment to aquaculture Act. The delay in the amendment has lead to a drastic fall in aquaculture exports.
  7. Transport authorities impose a fine of ₹4.58 lakh on 143 autorickshaw drivers for charging “excess fare” in Tiruchi as consumers continue to be fleeced in the absence of fare meters.
  8. Traffic Police has collected ₹8 crore fines from motorists for drunken driving in Chennai.
  9. State government sanctions second phase of bypass road for Thuraiyur, to connect Salem Highway, in Tiruchi district.
  10. Chengalpattu collectorate to organise special camps for ration card holders