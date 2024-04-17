- Campaigning for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry constituency to end this evening
- Puducherry Elections Department asks cinema theatres to suspend shows for two days
- Booth slips yet to distributed in several areas, claim residents of central and south region in Chennai
- OMCs have introduced a new safety check system for LPG cylinders in homes. Delivery boys have been asked to check for 8 points and tick them off on a mobile app provided to them
- PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss campaign in Dindigul
- Chennai Metro Rail commuters say they have been having issues getting tickets via WhatsApp and national common mobility card
