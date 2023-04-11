April 11, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Demand for grants for Departments of Special Projects Implementation, Youth and Sports Development to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. Operation Black to capture wild elephant in Talavadi hills to resume after two kumkis return from MTR. CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan to meet the press in Tirunelveli. IRCTC GM to hold press meet on the launch of Bharat Gaurav Train tour for May. Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to address the media today. The Puducherry Education department to come out with revised annual examination schedule. A report on shirts wore by PM Modi, that was made by Tamil Nadu companies (one from Karur and another from Tiruppur) for two recent occasions.