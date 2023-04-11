Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Demand for grants for Departments of Special Projects Implementation, Youth and Sports Development to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Operation Black to capture wild elephant in Talavadi hills to resume after two kumkis return from MTR.
- CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan to meet the press in Tirunelveli.
- IRCTC GM to hold press meet on the launch of Bharat Gaurav Train tour for May.
- Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to address the media today.
- The Puducherry Education department to come out with revised annual examination schedule.
- A report on shirts wore by PM Modi, that was made by Tamil Nadu companies (one from Karur and another from Tiruppur) for two recent occasions.
