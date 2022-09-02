Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 02, 2022
Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Madras HC to deliver verdict on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s appeal against a single judge’s order in favour of party coordinator O. Panneerselvam on the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting.
2. Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy to address media.
3. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Sathyarthi to inaugurate ‘The Orb’ — a contemporary space with an open pavilion — at the Kumaraguru campus in Coimbatore.
4. Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute relief assistance to flood affected people in Erode.
5. CII Tamil Nadu will be hosting a conference on Water Conservation in Chennai. The conference will have professionals ranging from Government Officials, CEO’s, consultants and subject matter experts who will share their insights on the subject.
