Top Tamil Nadu news development today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 23, 2022

Polling under way for urban local body election at the polling booth in Kurumalai tribal settlement, where many residents of tribal settlements cast their vote for the first time since Independence, at Dhali town panchayat in Tiruppur district on February 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Interstate talks likely to take place on the restriction imposed by the Forest Department on tourist vehicles from Kerala to the Nilgiris via Mulli checkpost near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

2. Two candidates hailing from tribal settlements to become councillors in Dhali town panchayat near Udumalpet.

3. Ten village panchayats in Talavadi hills pass resolution against restriction in vehicle movement on Dhimbam ghat road.

4. Apparel exports to increase in the next two years, says textile secretary at a meeting with garment exporters.

5. Forest Department releases about 2,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings into sea from the coastline along Soozhaiyar and Kottaimedu hamlets.

6. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to restrain the authorities from constructing a hostel building in the school playground in a government school in Kanniyakumari district. Petitioner says equal concentration should be given to sports.

7. Milk producers have opposed changes to NDDB act saying it would be detrimental to cooperative milk producer unions.

