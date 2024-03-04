- BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chennai today and address a public meeting at YMCA College of Physical Education campus at 5.15 pm.
- PM Modi to witness initiation of core loading of fast breeder reactor.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the new integrated collectorate complex in Mayiladuthurai, other completed projects in neighbouring districts and distribute welfare measures to beneficiaries.
- Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to participate BJP executive committee meeting on Monday in Pondy.
- Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey to visit BHEL unit at Tiruchi.
- Public Works Department (PWD) Minister E.V. Velu is inaugurating the third phase of Namakkal Ring Road works on Monday.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a batch of petitions pertaining to unauthorised constructions in southern districts of the State.
- Madurai Corporation budget presentation by Mayor.
- A migrant was beaten in the Porur station limits by public on suspicion of that he came to kidnap children.
- Commuters want Southern Railway to implement automatic ticketing for parking vendors in railway stations.
- WRD awaits fund to start long pending repair work of Link canal transferring water from poondi to Chembarambakkam reservoir.
