Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 27, 2022

Participants try to tame a bull at a jallikattu held at Kosavapatti near Dindigul. File. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Coimbatore city police to organise a two-wheeler rally to stress the importance of helmet.

2. Plastic waste clogs Ketti stream, leads to water entering Ketti Palada Town during rains in last two days.

3. Jallikattu will be held at Thondaimanallur in Pudukottai district.

4. TTDC launches heritage cycle tours around the city. Sunday morning saw a group of bicycle enthusiasts taking the tour.

5. PMK to hold public hearing in Kammapuram in Cuddalore district to ascertain view of landowners whose lands could be acquired for NLCIL’s third mines project.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.