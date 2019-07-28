Top leaders hit campaign trail in Vellore

The leaders of the two major political parties — the AIADMK and the DMK — hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat on August 5.

It may be recalled that the poll, earlier scheduled for April 18 along with the rest of the State, was rescinded after a large quantum of cash was seized in the district.

Both parties have retained the candidates announced earlier: D.M. Kathir Anand, son of DMK leader Durai Murugan, and educationist A.C. Shanmugam of the New Justice Party, who will contest on the AIADMK symbol.