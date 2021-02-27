Too long a wait for results, says VCK MP Ravikumar

‘Protecting EVMs is going to be a challenge’

D. Ravikumar, general secretary, VCK, on Friday said that a month-long delay in announcing results of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections was not desirable.

“Protecting the EVMs from being tampered with is going to be a challenge for almost a month,” he said.

Holding elections in April instead of May, when it is really hot, is welcome, he added.

Meanwhile, MNM founder Kamal Haasan said the admission of the Chief Election Commissioner that the issue of distribution of money to voters in Tamil Nadu is significant does not mean that it is acceptable or right. “We will not distribute cash and we have no money to give,” he said.