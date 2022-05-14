TNSTC bus conductor dies after a spat with passenger over buying ticket

Special Correspondent May 14, 2022 18:35 IST

He suffered chest pain after being attacked by an inebriated passenger in a moving bus; CM announces ₹10 lakh relief to the bereaved family

A 56-year-old conductor died after he was attacked by a drunk passenger in a moving TNSTC bus near Madurantakam early on Saturday. Around 3.30 a.m., Murugan of Chunambedu boarded the bus going from Koyambedu to Villupuram near the bypass at Madurantakam. Gunasekaran was the driver. When the conductor, T. Perumal Pillai of Kallakurichi, asked the inebriated passenger to buy a ticket, the latter refused and attacked him. The other passengers intervened and deboarded Murugan near Ayyanar temple. Subsequently, the conductor suffered a chest pain. He was admitted to a Melmaruvathur hospital where he died. The Madurantakam police registered a case and arrested Murugan. Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, expressed anguish over the death of the conductor. He expressed his condolences and ordered the Transport Department to pay ₹10 lakh relief to the bereaved family.



