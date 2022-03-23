T.N.’s Green Energy Corridor Phase 2 project set to stamp its prowess in renewable power generation

The new corridor is estimated to cost ₹719.76 crore

The scheme would facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 giga watt (GW) of RE power in seven States including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The nod for the State’s Green Energy Corridor Phase 2 project by the Central government is set to further stamp its prowess in renewable power generation.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had planned to establish extra high capacity substations and transmission lines under the Green Energy Corridor Phase 2 for evacuating renewable power.

He said the new corridor, which is estimated to cost ₹719.76 crore, was needed for integrating and evacuating large-scale renewable power with the existing transmission system. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved a grant of ₹237.52 crore (working out to 33% of project cost) for the purpose. The project involved setting up of 400 kilo volt (KV) substations at Samugarengapuram in Tirunelveli district and three 23-KV substations at Poolavadi, Tiruppur district, Muppandal of Kanyakumari and Kongalnagaram in Coimbatore, he added.

The State had earlier strengthened the transmission system for evacuating renewable energy through the establishment of Green Energy Corridor Phase 1 at a cost of ₹2,049.39 crore with grant from MNRE and borrowings from funding agencies.

In the first phase of the inter-State green energy corridor, transmission and substations were set up on the Kayathar-Karaikudi-Pugalur section and Pugalur-Ariyalur-Kalivanthapattu stretch.

The Phase 2 project was envisaged at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6, wherein the green energy corridor for intra-State transmission system for addition of approximately 10,750 km of transmission lines, along with 27,500 mega volt (MV) transformation capacity substations, was planned to commissioned.

