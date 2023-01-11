T.N.’s Aavin employees begin moving Court challenging their appointment cancellation orders

January 11, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A huge number of number of Aavin employees, whose appointments, during the AIADMK regime were cancelled recently citing irregularities, have begun to approach the Madras High Court. Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday admitted a batch of writ petitions filed by 25 employees and granted an interim stay of their cancellation orders.

The lead petition, filed by D. Elumalai stated that he was appointed as a heavy vehicle driver in the Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited in 2021. He said that the union had issued a recruitment notification on December 18, 2020 notifying five vacancies for the post of driver and hence he had applied for it under the backward class quota.

He appeared for a skill examination test conducted by the Regional Transport Officer on February 1, 2021 and also attended an interview on February 9, 2021. After verification of his certificates and other documents, the union appointed him as a heavy vehicle driver on February 25, 2021 and he joined duty the very next day.

Stating that 25 others had also joined the services of the union along with him for various posts, the petitioner claimed that all appointments were made against sanctioned vacancies. However, after a change of regime in the State, the Deputy Registrar (Dairy) directed the petitioner and others to appear for an inquiry regarding their appointments.

After the inquiry, orders were passed on January 4 this year cancelling the appointments, the petitioner said and urged the court to quash the cancellation orders.