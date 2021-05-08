TN’s 16th Legislative Assembly session on May 11

Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be elected on May 12

The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at Kalaivanar Arangam at the Omandurar Government Estate at 10 a.m. on May 11. The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House would be held at 10 a.m. on May 12.

The newly-elected members will make and subscribe to the oath or affirmation on that day, in the multi-purpose hall on the third floor in Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai in Chennai, an official release from Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan said.

The members were requested to bring their Certificate of Election “without fail while presenting themselves for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation.”