TNPSC scam: CB-CID announces reward for clues on prime suspect

The Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police have announced a reward for any person sharing information leading to the arrest of S. Jayakumar of Anna Nagar, who is alleged to be the prime suspect in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-IV services examination scam.

Special teams conducted searches on the premises of the suspect in Mogappair and seized laptops, storage devices and other important documents relating to the case.

Investigators circulated his photographs to airports, major stations and bus stands to prevent Jayakumar escaping to another State or country.

Any person having knowledge of Jayakumar’s whereabouts can contact DIG S. Mallika (9940269998), Superintendent of Police C. Vijay Kumar (9443884395), Superintendent of Police M Rangarajan (9940190030), DSPs R. Chandrasekharan (9498105810) and E. Kanagaraj (9444156386). The identity of the informers will be kept confidential, the CBCID said in a press release.

