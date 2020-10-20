TNPSC rejects claim of equivalence of qualification

Candidate moves Tamil Nadu Information Commission

After the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) rejected an applicant on the grounds that M.A. (Criminology) was not equivalent to M.Sc. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Science), the candidate has moved the Tamil Nadu Information Commission for a clarification from the University of Madras.

The case arises out of a petition filed by S. Nishanthi of Chennai under the Right to Information Act on when the university had changed the nomenclature of M.A. (Criminology) to M.A. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Administration), and then to M.Sc. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Science), and the steps taken by the authorities to get the “equivalence of qualification” from the State government. The petitioner said the TNPSC had rejected her candidature for a post stating that M.Sc. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Science) was not equivalent to M.A. (Criminology). She filed an appeal before the Tamil Nadu Information Commission. In keeping with the COVID-19 protocol, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj held an enquiry on the phone with the petitioner and the Public Information Officer (PIO)/Assistant Registrar. The PIO stated that both courses were not equivalent since the syllabi were different. However, the candidate could meet the Head of the Department of Criminology and get more clarity, he said.

When contacted, M. Srinivasan, Head of the Department of Criminology, Madras University, said M.A. (Criminology) was named M.A. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Administration) two decades ago. In 2015, the name was changed to M.Sc. (Criminology & Criminal Justice Science) in tune with the pattern of education followed by internationally acclaimed institutions.