TNPSC Group 2A exam under scanner

Documents pertaining to the Group 2A examinations held in 2017 have been handed over to the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) as doubts were raised over their conduct by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), besides the Group IV exams.

In a statement, the TNPSC cited social media posts and media reports over alleged malpractice in the Group 2A exams and a committee examined the issue and suspected irregularities. Hence, the TNPSC has handed over relevant documents to the CB-CID.

The TNPSC clarified that the experience certificate verification for the exams to recruit Motor Vehicle Inspectors was to be conducted again not because of any irregularity on its part.

The High Court had ordered proper verification of experience certificate of candidates by the Transport Department, the commission pointed out. The TNPSC said it only invited candidates on the basis of details provided by Transport Department for experience certificate. The High Court had pointed out irregularity in experience certificate.

‘No malpractice’

As for Combined Engineering Services Examinations conducted recently, in which malpractices were alleged by social media posts, the TNPSC clarified that candidates with agricultural engineering qualifications were preferred as per the notification. Hence, there was no malpractice in the exams, it stated.

Since there were social media posts alleging malpractices in Group-I exams too, the TNPSC examined the issue and found that there had not been any foul play. The TNPSC stated that several coaching centres published the details of successful candidates as if the candidates had trained with these centres.