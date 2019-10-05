TNERC increases miscellaneous charges

The Tamil Nadu Electricity and Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved an increase in certain miscellaneous charges collected by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), which will have an impact on new as well as existing consumers.

The new charges will come into effect from October 5, 2019.

In addition to tariff from sale of power, Tangedco collects miscellaneous charges for service connection, meter rent, meter caution deposit, reconnection charges, development charges and so on.

For new consumers, the increase comes in the form of service connection charges and development charges.

For LT domestic consumers, TNERC has approved service connection charges of ₹500 for single-phase connection when compared to existing charges of ₹250.

For three-phase connections, the service connection charges have been increased to ₹750, from ₹500.

Development charges for LT consumers for overhead infrastructure have been increased to ₹1,400 per service connection for single phase from ₹400. For three-phase connections, it has been increased to ₹1,000 per kilowatt from ₹1,400 per service connection.

Similarly, development charges for cable infrastructure is increased to ₹5,000 per service connection for single-phase LT consumer, from ₹400 earlier. For three phase, it has been increased to ₹2,500 per kilowatt, from ₹1,400 per service connection.

The registration-cum-processing charges for LT consumers, except hut, is increased to ₹100 per service connection from ₹50.

For existing consumers

For existing consumers, the hikes come in the form of charges on shifting of meter board, changing of meter, replacement of damaged/burnt meter.

In case shifting of meter board, the charges have been increased to ₹500 and ₹750 for single-phase and three-phase consumers respectively, from the existing ₹150 For changing of meter at the request of the consumer without any dispute over the accuracy of the meter, the charges have been increased to ₹500, plus actual cost of meter for LT consumers, from existing ₹50. For three phase, it is increased to ₹750, plus actual cost of the meter.

New charge

A fresh charge has been introduced for replacement of damaged/burnt meter at ₹500, plus cost of meter for single phase, and ₹750, plus actual cost of meter for three-phase connection.

Similarly, if consumers seek certified copies of aspects such as details of security deposit and ledger extract of energy, they will be charged at ₹10 will be charged per page.

A major relief has been that there is no change in security deposit and earnest money deposit.