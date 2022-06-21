TNEA tweaks counselling to cut vacancies in top rung colleges

Last year 20,288 seats remained vacant after allotment

Last year 20,288 seats remained vacant after allotment

In a bid to prevent allotted seats remaining vacant in premium colleges, mostly in government and a few tier 1 colleges, the TNEA committee has tweaked the process of admission.

A candidate who is allotted a seat may download the allotment order, report to the college and pay the fees. The candidate will get seven days to report to the allotted college. If the candidate does not report or pay the fees within the stipulated time, the seat will be moved to the vacant pool and candidates who are next on the list will be allotted the seat.

“We are trying to reduce the number of students who have not reported, This time the TNEA will update the seat matrix for vacant seats. This was not done earlier,” said an official of the Directorate of Technical Education.

In 2020-21, 707 candidates in Anna University alone, who had been allotted seats, did not report and another 114 candidates joined and left the institution later, resulting in 821 seats remaining vacant.

That year, a total of 13,594 seats remained vacant despite being allotted through single-window counselling. The vacancies included those in government, aided, constituent, central government and tier 1 self-financing colleges.

Last year, as many as 20,288 seats remained vacant. Of these, as many as 16,449 were seats for which candidates did not report. This includes 419 seats in Anna University.

The official said by Tuesday morning, the cut-off for the past five years would be uploaded.