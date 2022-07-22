TNEA schedule for sports certificate verification announced

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 19:02 IST

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 19:02 IST

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee will do certificate verification for sports category aspirants, in two phases, from August 1

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee will do certificate verification for sports category aspirants, in two phases, from August 1

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee will launch the certificate verification process for sports category aspirants from August 1. In the first phase of verification, 2,442 candidates will be covered. The details of the schedule are available at http://tneaonline.org. Candidates must report in person with all original sports certificates at the Center for Entrance Examinations, Anna University, Guindy campus, at the allotted time. The second phase of verification will be held after the publication of CBSE result (by including CBSE students also) and the rank list will be published by considering both the first and second phase, the TNEA secretary has said. Arts, science According to the Directorate of Collegiate Education till 9 a.m. on Friday, 2,90,203 aspirants have filed applications for arts and science programmes in the government arts and science colleges. While 3,95,817 candidates have registered, 3,25,535 candidates have completed the application process.



Our code of editorial values