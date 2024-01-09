TNCC serves disciplinary notice to Karti Chidambaram

January 09, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Congress State unit’s disciplinary action committee chairman K.R. Ramasamy served a notice to Sivaganga Congress M.P. Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday for his comments stating that no Congress leader can match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi considering the effective propaganda machinery of by the Bharatiya Janata Party in a recent interview to a Tamil television channel.

TNCC sources said that Mr. Karti Chidambaram’s comments were not in a good taste and lowers the stature of the tall leaders present in the Congress.

The notice served to Mr. Karti Chidambaram could derail his effort to lead party’s Tamil Nadu unit.

TNCC sources told The Hindu that though the disciplinary action against Mr. Karti was belated, it was nevertheless necessary to show to the ordinary cadre that anyone who goes against party’s ideology and leadership will not be spared.

“For a long time now, he has been making comments against party’s stated positions. However, underestimating the prowess of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be tolerated by any Congress cadre. The action shows that anyone who goes against party’s ideology and leadership will not be tolerated and the discipline will be maintained within the party,” he said.

Party sources say this will be a blow to Mr. Karti’s efforts to become the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Mr. Karti Chidambaram, however, said he had not received any notice.