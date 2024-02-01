GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. will not allow implementation of CAA, reiterates Stalin

February 01, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday made it clear that the DMK government would never allow the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Reacting to Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur’s statement that CAA would be implemented in seven days, not only in West Bengal but across the country, the Chief Minister, in a social media post, said that but for the support of the AIADMK, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, would not have become an Act.

Mr. Stalin said that even though the DMK was in Opposition back then, it joined hands with friendly parties and organised protests and signature campaigns against CAA. “We collected two crore signatures and sent them to the President. We also adopted a resolution [against CAA] in the Assembly after coming to power in 2021,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that people were closely watching the BJP-led Central government’s policies that were against communal harmony, and the “drama” of the AIADMK in support of the BJP.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the party would never allow CAA. But its MPs had voted in favour of the Bill in Parliament.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK, which “stabbed the Muslims in the back” by remaining a silent spectator during the Coimbatore riots, was not fit to point the finger at the AIADMK.

Mr. Palaniswami further criticised the DMK for having supported the National Investigation Agency Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which “affect the minorities”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.