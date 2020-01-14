T.N. to showcase folk deity and dances in R-Day parade

Tamil folk deity Ayyanar and a selection of rural folk dances, reflecting the rich cultural tradition of Tamil Nadu, are set to be showcased by the State at the forthcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu’s tableau is among those that have been selected for the parade at Rajpath in the national capital on January 26. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest for the event.

The front portion of the float will feature an idol of Ayyanar’s horse, while the folk deity’s idol will form part of the back portion. The central raised platform of the float will have dummies of artists engaged in thappattam and oyilattam, among other folk art forms. Artists will perform select folk dances as part of the procession down the Rajpath. “There is no theme this year. We have chosen folk deity and folk dances, since they reflect the cultural tradition of Tamil Nadu,” a senior official said. While some dance forms will be represented through dummies on the float, others will be performed by trained artists, who will accompany the float, he said.

Ayyanar is among the guardian deities (kaaval deivam) in rural Tamil Nadu. The idols of such deities are often seen with those of dogs and horses (believed to be their companions) in the peripheries of several villages in the State.

States get to showcase their respective tableaus in the ceremonial Republic Day parade after a selection process.