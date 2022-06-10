TN to set up Justice Chandru panel to explore ordinance banning online rummy

In light of incidents of gaming addicts losing money and falling into debt traps, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a panel headed by Justice K. Chandru to examine the adverse effects of online rummy

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to constitute a panel headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K. Chandru to examine the adverse effects of online rummy and submit a report within two weeks based on which it would promulgate an ordinance banning the online game.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the Secretariat on June 9, according to an official release issued on Friday.

Gaming and gambling addiction

The meeting was held against the backdrop of recent incidents of some persons getting addicted to the virtual game, losing money and falling into a debt trap. There were cases of some of the victims ending their lives.

The Justice Chandru panel would have a technical expert Sankararaman from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), noted psychiatrist and founder of Sneha, an NGO for prevention of suicide Lakshmi Vijayakumar and Additional Director-General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede as members, the official release said.

The panel would examine the adverse effects of online rummy such as financial loss and other grave effects, including suicides, besides examining the effects of advertisements promoting online rummy on society and to regulate them. It would submit its report to the government in two weeks.

"Based on the report of the committee, an ordinance would be promulgated considering the need to find a solution to this issue at once. It would be a model for other States to follow," the release said.

Gamers on the rise

The government noted the number of internet users were on the rise every other day and so were those who were involved in playing online rummy. Though a legislation banning online gaming was enacted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in February last year, the Madras High Court had struck it down in August last.

The appeal preferred by the Tamil Nadu government in the Supreme Court in November last year has not been taken up for hearing yet. Legislations enacted by other States, including Karnataka and Kerala have also been struck down by the respective High Courts.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)