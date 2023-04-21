HamberMenu
T.N. to hold talks with Kerala on checkdam across Siruvani river: Minister Duraimurugan

The Water Resources Minister said he would depute a team off officials to hold talks with their counterparts in Kerala; the issue was brought up by the AIADMK whose leaders pointed out that Siruvani was a major source of drinking water for Coimbatore city

April 21, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Siruvani Dam that supplies drinking water to Coimbatore city. File

After the AIADMK flagged the issue of the construction of a check dam by the Kerala government across Siruvani river, the Tamil Nadu government, on Friday, informed the Legislative Assembly it would hold talks with the neighbouring State.

AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani moved a call attention motion in the House over the issue, pointing out that Siruvani was a major source of drinking water for Coimbatore city and cited newspaper reports about the completion of 90% of the construction of the check dam across the Siruvani by the Kerala government.

When Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan maintained he would depute officials to visit the area to ascertain facts, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami intervened to point out that it was a major issue for Coimbatore and urged the government to act.

Later, Mr. Duraimurugan said according to the latest information he had received, Kerala has plans to construct a check dam across Siruvani. The Minister further said the officials from his Department would hold talks with their counterparts in Kerala over the matter or the Minister himself would hold talks.

