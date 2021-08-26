TN to give 7.5% quota for State govt. school students in professional courses

Preferential treatment not to affect the rule of reservation in force

The DMK government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to set apart 7.5% of seats on “preferential basis” to students from State government schools in the admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law and other professional degree courses offered in universities, private colleges, government-aided and government colleges. These students would have to have studied from Class 6 to 12 in the State government schools in Tamil Nadu.

The Bill, introduced in the House by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stated that the government has decided to take affirmative action to bring about real equality between students who studied in government schools and in private schools. The existence of “de facto inequalities” between the government and private school students was evident from the report submitted by the Justice D. Murugesan Commission, it said.

“Though education is important to all students for their enrichment in knowledge and to lead a reasonable and meaningful life, the students from Government schools forming a distinct class require more attention of the State for preferential treatment in higher education compared to the students of private schools, who are provided with better environment, different and conducive atmosphere in pursuing their education,” the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill stated.

Considering the socio-economic condition, disadvantage suffered and the past enrolment of Government school students, the Commission has recommended that not less than 10% of seats in engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law and other professional courses may be set apart to provide preference in admission to Government school students “without affecting the rule of reservation in force in the State.”

The Justice D. Murugesan Commission was constituted to assess and analyse the reasons for less number of Government school students getting admission into engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary, law courses, etc., in universities, self-financing colleges and government colleges and recommend remedial measures to ensure due representation of government schools students.

When Mr. Stalin sought the permission of the House to move the Bill, all parties, including the principal opposition AIADMK supported the legislation. Leader of the House and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami spoke in support of the Bill. The Speaker said the Bill was being moved with the unanimous support of the House.