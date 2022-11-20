T.N. to consider plea seeking priority in govt. jobs to those who marry differently abled persons

November 20, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government would consider a plea that seeks priority in government employment to those candidates who choose to marry differently abled persons, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

Referring to a plea made by P. Simmachandran, president, Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust, Mr. Stalin said: “The plea would be considered thoroughly. Officers concerned and representatives from associations like yours would be consulted soon on how to go about it.”

He was speaking at the collective wedding of 51 couples (differently abled and those from economically weaker sections) organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust at Gopalapuram in Chennai.

Earlier, Mr. Simmachandran referred to G.O.s giving priority in government employment those who marry persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and sought G.O.s to benefit able-bodied persons who choose to marry differently abled persons.

Though 54 couples were to tie the knot, three of them could not make it for the event for various reasons. Of the 51 couples who got married during the event, 28 married a differently abled persons, he pointed out.

Listing out various welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government, Mr. Stalin said over 9.30 lakh differently abled persons had been registered and over 5.58 lakh of them had been issued Unique Disability ID (UDID).

Steps were on to fill over 1,000 backlog vacancies. The State government was undertaking steps to create a barrier-free environment in public buildings for the benefit of differently abled persons, he said. “Please do not think as if these are some concessions extended to you but it is my duty to provide them.”

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi were among those who were present in the event. During her speech, Ms. Kanimozhi pointed out that the DMK government had implemented over 35 demands by differently abled persons and said Chief Minister was keeping the welfare of differently abled portfolio under him and implementing various schemes.

Will complete works relating to rains: CM

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said people were aware of how the State government had been managing floods.

“What was the scenario during rains last year? You are aware. What’s the scenario now? You all know that too. We have not completed them. We have completed 80-95%,” Mr. Stalin said. Even for the degree of works that had been completed, people were appreciative of the government, he said.

“There are works left [pending]. I assure you that they would be completed in the coming days,” the Chief Minister said.