T.N. tally crosses 8 lakh as daily cases fall

One lakh COVID-19 infections reported in 54 days

Tamil Nadu’s overall COVID-19 tally crossed eight lakh cases on Monday, even as the daily count continued to decline, with 1,141 persons testing positive on Monday.

Till date, a total of 8,00,029 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. It has taken 54 days for the State to add one lakh more cases after it touched the seven lakh-mark on October 22.

14 deaths

Another 1,203 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of persons discharged till date to 7,78,081.

The State registered 14 more deaths, of which eight were in private hospitals. The toll stood at 11,909.

All 14 persons had co-morbidities. This included a 46-year-old woman from Krishnagiri who had diabetes. She was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri on December 4 with complaints of fever. She died on December 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As the daily count further dipped in the State, Chennai recorded 343 new cases and seven deaths, while there were 124 fresh infections and one death in Coimbatore.

There were 61 cases in Chengalpattu, 58 in Salem and 50 in Tiruvallur. While Perambalur recorded nil new cases, 10 districts had less than 10 cases each.

The new cases took Chennai’s overall tally to 2,20,211. The number of active cases in the State stood at 10,039. This included 3,153 in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours, 63,989 samples were tested in the State. Till now, a total of 1,30,20,594 were tested.