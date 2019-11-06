T.N. ryots welcome India’s stand on RCEP

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, the Sugarcane Farmers’ Association and other bodies under the South Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers’ Movements have welcomed India’s decision to not sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the organisations’ representatives demanded that the government ensure that sugar mills settle dues worth over ₹24,000 crore.
In Tamil Nadu alone, ₹2,400 crore in dues were yet to be paid to the farmers, they pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor