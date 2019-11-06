T.N. ryots welcome India’s stand on RCEP

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, the Sugarcane Farmers’ Association and other bodies under the South Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers’ Movements have welcomed India’s decision to not sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the organisations’ representatives demanded that the government ensure that sugar mills settle dues worth over ₹24,000 crore.

In Tamil Nadu alone, ₹2,400 crore in dues were yet to be paid to the farmers, they pointed out.