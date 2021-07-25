TN Revenue Department directed to provide information on unauthorised residential apartments, land grabbing cases

The State Information Commission has given this direction based on an appeal by P. Kalyanasundaram, a senior citizen and social activist, who has sought this information under the RTI Act

The State Information Commission, which has the powers of a civil court, has directed the Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department to provide all information sought by a Right to Information (RTI) applicant on land grabbing cases filed in Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts, pattas granted to residential apartments which were constructed without authorisation in Perambur and Purasawalkam taluks, and registration details.

P. Kalyanasundaram, a senior citizen and social activist, sought information under the RTI act from the public information officer(PIO) of the Revenue Department, State Secretariat in April, 2019. He sought details on the number of land grabbing cases filed in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts in the last three years and the action taken on them. He also sought to know the action taken on the complaints of obtaining pattas through frauds of government lands and public lands in these districts.

In another application which was sent to the PIO of Land Administration and Disaster Management, the activist asked on what basis pattas had been granted to residential apartments constructed without authorisation in Perambur and Purasawalkam taluks of Chennai district. He also sought details relating to the land classification which was done in these two taluks, the building plan permissions granted by CMDA and Chennai Corporation. In another application before the PIO, Public Department, he also sought to know on what basis those apartments which were constructed without authorisation were allowed to be registered.

Altogether, Mr. Kalyanasundaram filed four applications seeking information in 2019. Aggrieved over not being given any information by the public information authorities, he filed an appeal before the State Information Commission.

Taking up all these applications for hearing, the State Information Commission summoned all those officials involved in these matters. The officials sought more time to give information as sought by the applicant.

The information commissioner, S. Selvaraj, said in order to ensure furnishing complete information to the appellant, invoking the section 18(3)(b), of the RTI Act, the appellant authority/ joint secretary of the Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department has been appointed as legal officer to take all steps to furnish the information.

The information should be furnished within 21 days to the appellant without any charges from the date of order through registered post. The copy said information should be communicated to the Commission through email before August 10. Failing to adhere to this order, ₹25,000 penalty will be imposed on the past/ present PIOs and disciplinary action will be taken against them, the information commissioner warned.