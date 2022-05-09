T.N. reports rise in crimes against women

Tamil Nadu reported an increase in crimes against women and sexual offences against children in 2021. The State also reported 55,682 road accidents last year, which left 15,384 people dead and 55,996 injured. Going by the data shared in the policy note of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, tabled in the Assembly on Monday, the number of crimes against women stood at 2,421 (when compared to 2,025 in 2020 and 1,982 in 2019), including 442 rape cases, 875 cases of cruelty by husband/relatives and 1,077 molestation cases. The number of cases registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, also increased from 3,090 in 2020 to 4,469 in 2021.