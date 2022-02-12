T.N. reports 3,086 fresh cases of COVID-19

A total of 3,086 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, while 25 people succumbed to the infection.

As many as 31 districts logged fewer than 100 fresh cases each. Cases fell below 600 in both Chennai and Coimbatore. There were 590 cases in Chennai and 569 in Coimbatore. In Chengalpattu, 261 people tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 100-plus cases in four districts - Erode (154), Salem (165), Tiruvallur (125) and Tiruppur (193). Tiruchi’s daily tally fell below 100, as 87 people tested positive for the infection.

With this, the State’s overall tally reached 34,31,154. Of the 25 fatalities, Chennai recorded six deaths and Tiruvallur three. There were no COVID-19 deaths in 23 districts.

Among the deceased was a 15-year-old boy from Karur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on February 7 with complaints of fever for 25 days, and tested positive for COVID-19 on February 8. He died on February 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

So far, 37,887 people have died due to COVID-19 in the State.

As many as 14,051 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 33,37,265. The number of active cases dipped to 56,002. Chennai accounted for a total of 8,057 active cases, followed by Coimbatore at 7,394.

A total of 1,06,514 samples were tested across the State. The overall positivity rate dropped to 2.9%.

Vaccinations fall

The daily number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 fell below one lakh on Friday.

A total of 93,744 people were inoculated across the State on Friday, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 9,45,68,858.

Among those who were vaccinated were 36,411 people aged 15 to 18 and 29,255 people aged 18 to 44.

So far, a total of 4,82,351 precaution doses have been administered in the State.