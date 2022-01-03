T.N. reports 1,594 fresh COVID cases

Six deaths push the toll to 36,790; 9,304 patients are under treatment; Chennai reports 776 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing up the total tally to 27,51,128. As many as 9,304 persons are undergoing treatment.

Among the fresh cases were six air travellers from the United Arab Emirates, two from Singapore and one traveller each from Canada and the U.S. Two passengers each from Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal and one passenger each from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bihar were also found to have been infected. They had arrived by road.

As many as 23 persons were being treated for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. So far, 121 cases of the variant have been detected and 98 persons have been discharged after treatment.

In Chennai, 776 more persons were infected and 3,550 persons were under treatment.

624 discharged

The neighbouring district of Chengalpattu had 146 fresh cases. All districts, except Theni, reported fresh cases. As many as 624 persons were discharged and the number of recovered patients went up to 27,05,034.

The State also recorded six deaths, including two in Salem. Vellore, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Villupuram recorded one death each. So far, 36,790 persons have succumbed to the infection.

Two persons died at private hospitals and the rest at government hospitals. Two among the deceased had no pre-existing health conditions. They were aged 37 and 38.

A 38-year-old woman from Coimbatore was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on December 25.

She tested positive the next day. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on December 30.