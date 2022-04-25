T.N. reaching saturation level in foodgrain production

On an average, the State has been able to produce around 100 lakh tonnes a year

Despite the State recording 9% higher production of foodgrains during 2021-22 when compared to the previous year, it appears to be reaching the level of saturation.

A perusal of the production data, available with the State Agriculture Department, since 2011-12 reveals that on an average, the State has been able to produce around 100 lakh tonnes a year. In the last 11 years, the highest production was in 2014-15, with 127.95 lakh tonnes, followed by last year’s production - about 118 lakh tonnes.

[If one is to go by the data of the Reserve Bank of India, the State’s highest production was recorded in 2015-16, with 114.78 lakh tonnes. For the year 2014-15, the figure was 94.60 lakh tonnes only.]

According to the State government, the target for 2022-23 has been fixed at about 126 lakh tonnes. Plans have been drawn up for turning fallow lands into cultivable lands. Pointing out that the production figure for 2021-22 may go up by a few lakh tonnes, once the final data is released, an official of the Agriculture Department explains that the production is influenced by a number of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the government, like cyclones, for instance. Besides, there can be a substantial increase in production only if the cultivable area goes up. Efforts are being made in this direction, he says.

Analysing the mix of the production, C. Ramasamy, former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, says the paddy (in terms of rice) production can go up to a maximum of 90 lakh tonnes if there is an intense campaign to adopt the system of rice intensification (SRI), train farmers and ensure regulated application of fertilizers. There is scope for yield improvement in the Nagapattinam - Kumbakonam region, besides in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

In respect of pulses, about 12 lakh tonnes can be produced additionally if there is an enhanced push towards dry land agriculture and large-scale conversion of the fallow lands into cultivable lands, the former Vice-Chancellor points out, adding that there may not be much of a rise in the production of millets.

P.R. Pandian, a veteran leader of farmers, calls for strengthening the system of supply of inputs without any condition. As the State government is not able to have any control over fertilizer companies, the Central government should hold periodic meetings with the States and representatives of the companies to monitor the supply of inputs. On procurement, he emphasises that the minimum support price has to be ensured for all foodgrains.