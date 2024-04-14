GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. ranks first in export of textiles, readymade garments and leather goods: DMK

April 14, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Sunday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was predicting that it would disappear after the Lok Sabha election, organisations under the control of the Union government had ranked Tamil Nadu first in the export of textiles, readymade garments and leather goods.

According to the National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT), the DMK said, Tamil Nadu accounted for 22.58% of the textiles exported from the country.

“The report has made it clear that Tamil Nadu tops the list when it comes to export of textiles,” the DMK said. Tamil Nadu’s share was $7.990 billion while Gujarat’s share was $4.738 billion.

Tamil Nadu was also ranked first among the 10 States that export readymade clothes. The total exports from India was $16.19 billion and Tamil Nadu’s share was $5.30 billion. States such as Maharashtra and Gujarat were lagging behind in the export of readymade garments.

According to NIRYAT, Tamil Nadu also secured the first place in the export of leather goods, accounting for 43.20% of the national tally.

“The data clearly show that Tamil Nadu is leading in many sectors while the BJP-ruled States are lagging behind,” the DMK said.

