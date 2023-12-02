HamberMenu
T.N. Rains | Coastal belt, delta districts to receive heavy rains as weather system consolidates into cyclonic storm

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in 24 hours, and reach the southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coast, by forenoon on Monday, December 4

December 02, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
High tides were seen at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday, December 1, 2023, with a cyclonic storm passing over the northern Tamil Nadu coast

High tides were seen at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday, December 1, 2023, with a cyclonic storm passing over the northern Tamil Nadu coast | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Heavy rains are set to pick up pace, particularly over Tamil Nadu’s delta districts, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, and will spread to the north coastal and interior belts by Sunday.

The deep depression now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

Depute more police personnel to decongest traffic during heavy rain, CM instructs authorities

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal in 24 hours and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coast, by forenoon on Monday, December 4. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast the cyclone, named Michaung, will cross the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam with a maximum speed of 80-90 km per hour, gusting to 100 kmph.

Red code warning for Tiruvallur district on Monday

While districts in north Tamil Nadu and the delta region may get rains up to very heavy intensity on December 3 and December 4, the RMC has issued red-colour coded warning for Tiruvallur district on Monday, as extremely heavy rains of above 21 cm are possible in one or two places.

Strong winds with speeds gusting up to 70 kmph may blow in the coastal region, including Chennai, Cuddalore and Tiruvallur on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Kannadaian anicut in Tirunelveli district received 8 cm, the highest amount of rain in the State for the day. Many other stations in the coastal belt received light to moderate rains.

Water discharge from the two city reservoirs at Red Hills and Chembarambakkam continued on Saturday.

In its nowcast valid till 1 p.m., the RMC has forecast likely moderate rains in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

