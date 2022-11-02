T.N. Rains | CM inspects State Emergency Operation Centre, interacts with people virtually

At the Emergency Operations Centre, Mr. Stalin interacted with District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi, Commissioners of Avadi and Tambaram Corporations over the phone and enquired about the ground situation, according to a statement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The CM said that complaints about water-logging in North Chennai have been received and are being rectified; he also charged that the erstwhile AIADMK govt had ruined not only Chennai, but all of TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department at Ezhilagam, and monitored its functioning, amid the current rains. He also interacted with people virtually to ascertain if they faced any civic issues during the rains and if they were resolved.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that the erstwhile AIADMK government [2011-21] had ruined not only Chennai but the entire Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years. To rectify this, it will take many years. “But we are confident of fixing the issues within one and half years,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said that complaints about water-logging in North Chennai have been received and are being rectified.

At the Emergency Operations Centre, Mr. Stalin interacted with District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi, Commissioners of Avadi and Tambaram Corporations over the phone and enquired about the ground situation, according to a statement.

He instructed officials to speed up relief measures and resolve the complaints received from the public received through the toll free number, 1070.

The public also thanked the Chief Minister over the phone for resolving their flood-related complaints immediately, the release said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Minister for Public Works, E.V. Velu, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, S K Prabakar , Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Revenue Administration. Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and other officials were present.