T.N. police’s cyber crime wing announces short film competition 

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing has announced a short film competition on cybercrime awareness.

Participants can register online through this Google form link from June 12 to 25: https://forms.gle/UXy67gmqy6XKofnPA

The registration is open to all individuals passionate about visual storytelling, regardless of their experience level. Participants are invited to submit their original film, adhering to the designated theme, for the competition. Submissions must be uploaded to a Google drive and the link to the film to be shared on the Google form by June 27.

The subjects on which the short film can be made are: Courier/FedEx fraud, Trading/Investment Scam, EB Charges Scam, Digital Arrest Scam and Scholarship Scam.

The first prize will be a cash amount of ₹30,000 and the second and third prizes will be ₹20,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. The winners will be announced on July 5.

For more updates, follow @tncybercrimeoff on social media.