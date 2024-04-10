GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. police to coordinate with A.P. counterparts to curb smuggling of PDS rice 

A coordination meeting between officers of the two forces discussed means to curb smuggling through intensive checks, sharing of information, and collaborating with the Railway police

April 10, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The meeting of T.N. and A.P. police officers was held at the Tada police station on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

The meeting of T.N. and A.P. police officers was held at the Tada police station on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior officers of the Civil Supplies CID of the Tamil Nadu Police held a coordination meeting with officers of the Andhra Pradesh police of Tirupati district, to chart out a course to curb interstate smuggling of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS)

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies CID, T.N. Police, B. Sampath, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Naidupettah) Krishna Reddy and other officers participated in the meeting, held at the Tada police station, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The officers discussed the curtailing of rice smuggling by road, train and boats, and conducting intensive checking on trains and at railway stations at Tada and Sullurpet towns in Andhra Pradesh. They also discussed coordination measures with the Railway police to effectively check PDS movement.

The officers also decided to identify hoarding places near railway stations and villages, and focus on creating informants in fishing villages, and agreed on the immediate sharing of intelligence, besides identifying main offenders and monitoring their activities constantly. The officers also agreed to share a list of habitual offenders, and the Andhra Pradesh police agreed to accompany the Tamil Nadu police while arresting any accused person in their jurisdiction. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Andhra Pradesh / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.