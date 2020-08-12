T.N. police gets bullet resistant jackets

The Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi handed over the first consignment of Bullet Resistant Jackets to the Tamil Nadu Police department on Tuesday.

These jackets have been completely designed and fabricated at OCF, Avadi and has special features like high density water repellence, flame retardance and protection from bullets fired from Hand Guns, Pistols, 5.5 INSAS Rifles, AK-47 Rifles and 7.62 SLRs, a press release said.

The jackets were handed over at a ceremony held on Tuesday in commemoration of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the release said.

OCF Avadi has fully established the capacity to design and produce different variants of bullet resistant jackets through its robust R&D set up meeting international standards, it said.