T.N. opposes Mekedatu project

Tamil Nadu has used the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s first meeting during the current water year to reiterate its opposition to the Karnataka government’s Mekedatu project, which has come to a standstill.

At a meeting on Wednesday through video-conferencing, the State made it clear that it remained firm in its opposition to the proposal for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project. As a matter of principle, it was opposed to any project being proposed in the upper riparian unless it was approved by the Supreme Court, an official in the Public Works Department said.

Last July, the Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects attached to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change called for an “amicable solution” between the two States so that it could reconsider the project for the grant of terms of reference for the Mekedatu project.

As the meeting was held virtually on the eve of opening of the Mettur dam [which is scheduled on Friday, the customary date of June 12) , Tamil Nadu informed members of the authority of its move.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to open the gates of the dam for irrigation on Friday.

As of now, the State realised around 1.8 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water this month against the share of around 3 tmc ft for the period that elapsed. For the entire month of June, Tamil Nadu’s share is 9.19 tmc ft.

