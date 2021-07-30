T.N. Open University declares results

Around 97.62% of students who appeared for the online end-semester exams of the Tamil Nadu Open University have passed. Candidates can visit the University website www.tnou.ac.in to download the results and apply for revaluation and retotalling.

According to the Controller of Examination, 20,539 students had registered for the exams. A total of 18,727 students of the 19,184 who appeared had passed in the exam. The University conducted the practical and theory exams in the online mode.

Students who had arrears but were declared to have passed earlier also wrote the exams following a High Court direction, the official said.

The University said it will despatch the printed certificates shortly.