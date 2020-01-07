TN Local Body Polls: Counting of votes for four wards in Tiruvannamalai to be on Wednesday

The deferred counting of votes for four posts in the local body elections in Tiruvannamalai district is to be held on Wednesday. District Election Officer and Collector, K.S. Kandasamy had earlier ordered the countermanding of the counting of votes after the report of missing names of contestants in the supplementary voters list.

After the acceptance of their nominations, it was found that one of the contestants’ name was missing in Ernamangalam Village in Kalasapakkam block; Aanaibogi village in Peranamallur block, in wards 19 and 26 of the Chengam Panchayat Union.

As per the provisions of the Election Rules the ballots were separated and stored in treasuries of the respective blocks when the counting was taken up last Thursday. After getting the clearance from the State Election Commissioner, it was decided to count the votes as their names were found in the voters list when they filed their nomination papers.

Accordingly, votes would be counted by the Returning Officers and other staff, in front of the election agents of contesting candidates at the respective panchayat union offices at 9/30 a.m. on Wednesday. The results are likely to be announced on the same day and certificates would be given to the winners by the election officer of the respective blocks.

Three-tier security has been provided to the block development offices in Chengam, Peranamallur and Kalasapakkam.