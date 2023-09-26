TN launches online platform to pay house, professional taxes, water charges for panchayat limits

September 26, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 16, 2023, launched an online tax portal through which consumers in village panchayats would be able to pay their house tax, water charges, professional tax and non-tax revenues, among others.

Consumers could use the portal at https://vptax.tnrd.tn.gov.in/ to pay their dues through online payment or through debit or credit cards or make UPI payment, an official release said. The portal is expected to benefit owners of properties that are in village panchayats but their owners living elsewhere. Earlier, they had to visit the offices in the respective village panchayats to make these payments, an official release said.

1,000 new classrooms inaugurated

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated 1,000 new classrooms constructed in various locations across the State under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Programme at a total cost of ₹150 crore. He also launched a portal for Tamil Nadu Panchayat Accounts Simplified System designed to efficiently maintain the accounts of rural local bodies.

The Chief Minister also launched a portal through which candidates could apply for enrolling in diploma course offered by the Tamil Virtual Academy. Interested candidates could use https://tva.reg.payil.app/ to join the diploma course.

Ministers I. Periasamy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present during these events in the Secretariat.