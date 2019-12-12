Tamil Nadu

TN, Kerala officials discuss water sharing in Parambikulam - Aliyar Project

A view of the Parambikulam dam. File.

A view of the Parambikulam dam. File.   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Officials from Kerala insisted on frequent meetings of Joint Working Group over the PAP

The first meeting of Committees constituted by Tamil Nadu and Kerala government discussed various aspects pertaining to Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) in Chennai on Thursday.

During the meeting of officials from both the States, demands from both sides were made to find ways to effectively implement the scheme that could benefit people from both States, Public Works Department secretary K. Manivasan said after the meeting.

Officials from Kerala insisted on frequent meetings of Joint Working Group over the PAP and also sought more details on Kerala’s share from the project. Officials from Tamil Nadu discussed as to how water could be release during drought.

The second meeting of Committee is expected to be held in Thiruvananthapuram either in the last week of January next year or during the first week of February, he said.

After his visit to Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the constitution of a Committee to hold talks with a similar panel from Kerala.

