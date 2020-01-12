Tamil Nadu

T.N. Health Minister’s Personal Assistant, driver die in accident in Pudukottai

more-in

Venkatesh was returning to Parambur after seeing off the Health Minister at Tiruchi international airport when his car rammed into a tree

A Special Personal Assistant of Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar died in a road accident after the Sports Utility Vehicle he was travelling in rammed into a tree near Parambur in Pudukottai district early on Sunday.

Along with the PA Bhav alias R. Venkatesh, 31, vehicle driver P. Selvam, 38, also died in the accident .

Police sources said Mr. Venkatesh was returning to Parambur after seeing off the Health Minister at Tiruchi international airport when the accident occurred.

The vehicle rammed into a tamarind tree at a turning. While Mr. Venkatesh died on the spot, Mr. Selvam succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The Annavasal Police are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 11:48:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-health-ministers-personal-assistant-driver-die-in-accident-in-pudukottai/article30548614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY