T.N. Health Minister’s Personal Assistant, driver die in accident in Pudukottai

A Special Personal Assistant of Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar died in a road accident after the Sports Utility Vehicle he was travelling in rammed into a tree near Parambur in Pudukottai district early on Sunday.

Along with the PA Bhav alias R. Venkatesh, 31, vehicle driver P. Selvam, 38, also died in the accident .

Police sources said Mr. Venkatesh was returning to Parambur after seeing off the Health Minister at Tiruchi international airport when the accident occurred.

The vehicle rammed into a tamarind tree at a turning. While Mr. Venkatesh died on the spot, Mr. Selvam succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The Annavasal Police are investigating.